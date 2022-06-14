Remand Denial Raises Question In W.Va. Opiate Litigation

By Emily Field (June 14, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia attorney general on Tuesday asked the Ohio federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis to clarify under what conditions the state's medical professional liability law applies in suits brought by municipalities against health care providers. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster declined to remand to state court four suits by West Virginian local governments filed against health care providers and a pharmacy on the ground that they had been fraudulently joined. He said this was due to the localities' failure to comply with the West Virginia Medical Professional Liability Act, according to the...

