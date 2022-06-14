Amarin Beats Class Claims Of Duping Investors At 3rd Circ.

By Matthew Santoni (June 14, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Amarin Corp. beat a proposed stockholder class action at the Third Circuit on Tuesday, with a panel ruling that the company's statements about a drug's trial were not misleading just because there was a "difference of opinion" about the effects of the placebo during the trial. The Third Circuit panel said Amarin didn't mislead investors with false statements related to the placebo part of its trials for Vascepa, a drug for treating heart disease, just because the placebo drug contained mineral oil that might have negatively affected patients in the control group – and, the plaintiffs complained, exaggerated the effectiveness...

