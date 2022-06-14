Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oklahoma Seeks Early Win In Coal Mining Fight With Feds

By Andrew Westney (June 14, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma has asked a federal judge for an early win in its suit seeking to regulate coal mining on Native American tribal lands, saying the Supreme Court's McGirt decision doesn't give the U.S. Department of the Interior the leverage to take away the state's authority over coal mining.

In a motion for summary judgment Monday, the state contested the DOI's claims that the 2020 McGirt ruling recognized the Muscogee (Creek) Nation lands at issue in the case and that the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act give the department rather than the state the authority to regulate coal mining there....

