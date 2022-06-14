J&J Talc Unit Wants Ch. 11 Claims Estimation Process

By Vince Sullivan (June 14, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it wants to move forward with a claims estimation process it hopes will result in a confirmable Chapter 11 plan within the next year. During a hybrid hearing, LTL Management LLC attorney Gregory M. Gordon of Jones Day LLP said that despite a preference for continuing mediation with the tens of thousands of talc injury claimants, that process is not moving forward as quickly as the debtor would like. "We thought marrying mediation sessions to various milestones would enhance the prospects of settling sooner rather...

