CIT Won't Hike Duties On Hydraulic Pump Components

By Alex Lawson (June 14, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade denied a Pennsylvania steel company's bid to raise duties on Italian components used in well service pumps Tuesday, ruling that the company improperly sued the government over its lack of on-site investigations during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the center of the suit is the U.S. Department of Commerce's investigation of two Italian producers of forged steel fluid end blocks following a petition from Ellwood City Forge Co. and its affiliates. The anti-dumping duty investigation launched just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing any travel to Italy to investigate the foreign producers. Ellwood City...

