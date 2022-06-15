Regulators Will Weigh In On Settling Pa. Town's Sewer Suit

By Matthew Santoni (June 15, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- County, state and federal environmental regulators will get to join mediation talks in a Pittsburgh-area town's suit over plans to launch a sewer-tunneling project in the area, but the town opposed them joining the case itself without asking the Pennsylvania federal court to intervene. At a case management conference Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan allowed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Allegheny County Health Department to join mandatory pretrial mediation efforts for the suit, which the Borough of McKees Rocks had brought against the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, or Alcosan, over its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS