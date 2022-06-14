Houston Firm To Pay Former Lawyer $2.8M

By Michelle Casady (June 14, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator ordered Williams Hart Boundas Easterby LLP to pay a former lawyer at the firm $2.8 million in a dispute over a payout from his capital account when he left the firm, the parties told a Harris County District Court. In a joint motion to confirm the arbitration award filed Monday, Steven Kherkher and Williams Hart asked Harris County District Judge Rabeea Collier to confirm the arbitration award of $2.8 million in favor of Kherkher, and dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. Kherkher had sued his former firm and name partners John Eddie Williams and Jim Hart in December 2019, alleging he...

