Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navient Didn't Violate TCPA With Robocalls, 3rd Circ. Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 14, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld the axing of a class action brought against student loan servicer Navient Solutions for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by robocalling people without their consent, reasoning Navient did not rely on a random-number generation system to place the calls.

A three-judge panel held it didn't matter that the Interactive Intelligence Group Inc., or ININ, system used by Navient to contact borrowers' references could be classified as an automatic telephone dialing system as prohibited by the TCPA, as plaintiffs Elizabeth and Joshua Panzarella had argued, because the phone numbers were drawn from a contact list...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!