Navient Didn't Violate TCPA With Robocalls, 3rd Circ. Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 14, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld the axing of a class action brought against student loan servicer Navient Solutions for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by robocalling people without their consent, reasoning Navient did not rely on a random-number generation system to place the calls. A three-judge panel held it didn't matter that the Interactive Intelligence Group Inc., or ININ, system used by Navient to contact borrowers' references could be classified as an automatic telephone dialing system as prohibited by the TCPA, as plaintiffs Elizabeth and Joshua Panzarella had argued, because the phone numbers were drawn from a contact list...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS