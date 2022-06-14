Eateries' 9th Circ. Virus Appeals On Hold Until Wash. Ruling

By Ben Zigterman (June 14, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit paused COVID-19 coverage appeals from two Seattle-area restaurants while the Washington Supreme Court considers whether a pediatric dental practice is covered for losses the business says were caused by government-imposed restrictions during the pandemic. A brief clerk's order Tuesday granted Nue LLC's and Hillbro LLC's motions to stay the appeals over the objection of their insurer, Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. The Washington Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments later this month in an appeal from the owner of Playhouse Dental, Hill and Stout PLLC. "We are pleased that the court chose to stay these appeals in order...

