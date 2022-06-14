DOL Says Alight Can't Keep Fed. Agencies From Sharing Info

By Abby Wargo (June 14, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged an Illinois federal judge to reject benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC's motion for a confidentiality order to block federal agencies from sharing information in an investigation into a cybersecurity breach at the company, saying the federal government's discovery process is already heavily regulated. Alight and the government had reached an agreement on all aspects of a confidentiality order except for a provision pertaining to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh providing certain documents to other government agencies, the DOL said. The agency told U.S. District Judge M. David Weisman on Monday that the federal government is not bound by...

