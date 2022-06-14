Law Firm Can't Get Fees Under Oral Deal With Ex-Bank CEO

By Bill Wichert (June 14, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Basil Law Group PC cannot obtain $400,000 in attorney fees under an oral agreement with the then-CEO of Noah Bank because that deal was superseded by a written agreement drafted by the law firm's managing partner, a New Jersey state appeals court said Tuesday. The appellate panel upheld trial court rulings nixing the New York-based firm's fee bid, which was premised on the grounds that its termination as the bank's counsel in June 2019 violated former Noah CEO Edward Shin's oral promise in October 2018 to continue to retain the Basil firm in exchange for its reducing attorney fees by...

