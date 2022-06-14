DC Circ. Says FERC Properly Claimed LNG Facility Authority

By Keith Goldberg (June 14, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's conclusion that it has jurisdiction to regulate a liquefied natural gas import facility in Puerto Rico, calling it a reasonable interpretation of the agency's Natural Gas Act authority. Echoing skepticism they raised during oral arguments last month, a D.C. Circuit panel of judges said facility owner New Fortress Energy Inc. had given them no reason to question FERC's conclusion that the NGA gives it jurisdiction over the company's integrated gas-to-power company's LNG import facility because it's connected to a pipeline that sends gas to a gas-fired power plant next door...

