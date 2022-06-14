Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Says FERC Properly Claimed LNG Facility Authority

By Keith Goldberg (June 14, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's conclusion that it has jurisdiction to regulate a liquefied natural gas import facility in Puerto Rico, calling it a reasonable interpretation of the agency's Natural Gas Act authority.

Echoing skepticism they raised during oral arguments last month, a D.C. Circuit panel of judges said facility owner New Fortress Energy Inc. had given them no reason to question FERC's conclusion that the NGA gives it jurisdiction over the company's integrated gas-to-power company's LNG import facility because it's connected to a pipeline that sends gas to a gas-fired power plant next door...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!