Bar On Its Own In Workers' Comp Coverage Suit, ADP Says

By Josh Liberatore (June 15, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- ADP and its insurance agency affiliate aren't liable to a New Orleans bar seeking coverage for a workers' compensation claim, they told a Louisiana federal judge, saying the bar "has no one to blame but itself" for allowing its policy to lapse by not paying premiums. ADP and Automatic Data Processing Insurance Agency Inc. said Monday that Brass Bourbon Inc. can't prevail in its breach of contract suit because it was the bar's responsibility, not ADP's, to make sure it continued to pay the premiums on its workers' compensation policy with Employers Preferred Insurance. Discovery in the case has shown that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS