Navigating The Void Left By Withdrawn SEP Policy Statement

By Ryan Richardson (June 14, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The withdrawal of the 2019 policy statement on remedies for standard-essential patents subject to voluntary fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, commitments was announced recently by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.[1] But the agencies chose not to institute a new SEP policy, instead leaving the industry without any formal guidelines for SEP licensing and enforcement. The withdrawal means that the policy positions set out in the 2019 statement — namely that SEP injunctions should be available to SEP holders and that antitrust laws should not apply to SEP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS