SpaceX Tells FCC It'll Work With OneWeb Over New Satellites

By Ryan Harroff (June 14, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's space engineering company SpaceX has informed the FCC that it has agreed to work with broadband firm OneWeb to more efficiently use spectrum resources with the new satellite constellations they are both creating. In a joint letter filed with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission Monday, Space Exploration Holdings LLC and WorldVu Satellites Ltd. — operating as OneWeb — said they had agreed that their existing first generation of non-geostationary orbit satellite systems can "efficiently coexist," as can the second-generation systems currently awaiting market access authorization from the commission. By agreeing to coordinate on spectrum usage between their respective systems,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS