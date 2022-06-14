House Panel Proposes $762B In Defense Funding For 2023

By Daniel Wilson (June 14, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday introduced a nearly $761.7 billion defense funding bill for 2023 that would provide additional military aid for Ukraine and require defense contractors to pay a $15-per-hour minimum wage. The draft fiscal year 2023 Defense Appropriations Act, funding the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, would provide a $32.2 billion increase on 2022 defense funding, directly in line with the request from the Biden administration, according to the committee's Democratic majority. "With this bill, we are rising to meet the current challenges and living up to our moral responsibility to support Ukraine and its people...

