Questions Remain About Powerful Foreign Discovery Tool

By Caroline Simson (June 14, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Although the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decisively excluded private commercial arbitrations abroad from the scope of a foreign discovery statute, some ambiguity in the justices' unanimous opinion could mean that certain types of investment treaty arbitration still qualify under the statute. The high court concluded that only foreign or international tribunals that are imbued with governmental authority fall within the ambit of Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which allows federal courts to order entities in their districts to turn over evidence to be used in proceedings taking place before those bodies. Private commercial arbitration proceedings do not fall within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS