Netflix Wants Broadcom Sanctioned $2K A Day In Patent Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (June 14, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Netflix has asked a California federal judge to slap Broadcom with a $2,000-per-day "coercive sanction" in Broadcom's patent infringement suit against the streaming company, saying Broadcom has violated a discovery order by refusing to hand over documentation of 2,400 licenses unless Netflix agrees to "onerous and unnecessary" restrictions. In an 18-page sanctions motion filed Monday, Netflix Inc. argued that Broadcom Corp. has violated U.S. District Judge James Donato's May 16 discovery order that requires the chipmaker to produce the patent licenses for Netflix's counsel and expert to review. Netflix says Broadcom refused to produce the licenses unless Netflix agrees to restrictions...

