Nestle's Gerber Toddler Formula Falls Short, Buyer Says

By Greg Lamm (June 15, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Nestle USA Inc. is the target of a proposed class action in Illinois federal court that accuses the company of misleading caregivers by advertising its Gerber toddler formula as nutritionally appropriate, when it has added sugar and lacks other nutritional requirements. In her complaint filed Tuesday, Illinois resident Melissa Garza says that Nestle's Gerber Good Start GentlePro Infant Formula and Good Start Grow Toddler Drink are marketed in nearly identical ways. But Garza says in her complaint that Nestle failed to tell caregivers that the toddler formula has added sugar, less protein and more carbohydrates than whole cow's milk. Garza's complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS