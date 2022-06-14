Bristol-Myers Urges Justices To Ax 'Impossible' Patent Rule

By Ryan Davis (June 14, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Appealing a decision that erased its $1.1 billion victory in a cancer therapy case, a Bristol-Myers unit told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday the Federal Circuit's requirement that patents demonstrate "possession" of an invention flouts the law and is often "simply impossible to meet." Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering Institute, which owns the patent Juno licenses in the field of CAR-T cancer therapy, argued in their cert petition the Federal Circuit wrongly reversed the 10-figure judgment against Gilead's Kite Pharma by invoking a requirement created by the appeals court that has no basis in patent law. The Patent Act states patents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS