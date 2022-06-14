10th Circ. Nixes Home Inspector Group's Tagline TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (June 14, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A home inspector trade group's tagline containing the words "Educated. Tested. Verified. Certified." was not false advertising that hurt a rival's business, despite having some members who hadn't finished their training yet, the Tenth Circuit ruled in a published opinion Tuesday. In a 13-page opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Colorado federal judge's decision granting summary judgment to the American Society of Home Inspectors, which had been sued by its competitor International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, or InterNACHI, over claims that ASHI's tagline "American Society of Home Inspectors. Educated. Tested. Verified. Certified" was misleading advertising because the group promoted "novice" inspectors...

