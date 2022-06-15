Philip Morris Wins $10.8M From RJ Reynolds In Patent Trial

By Ryan Davis (June 15, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Virginia jury on Wednesday found that R.J. Reynolds infringed two Philip Morris patents on vaping technology, awarding $10.76 million in damages in a clash between the two tobacco giants. Following a five-day trial that began June 8 in Alexandria before U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, the jurors began deliberations on Tuesday, but did not reach a verdict. They resumed deliberations Wednesday and returned a verdict in favor of Philip Morris against its fierce rival R.J. Reynolds, which is part of British American Tobacco. The jury found that R.J. Reynolds' Vuse Alto vaping device literally infringed a Philip...

