Nelson Mullins Atty Tells Jury Trust Work Sits In 'Gray' Area

By Cara Salvatore (June 14, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP lawyer accused of mishandling a wealthy Florida family's trusts acknowledged on the stand on Tuesday that estate lawyers "don't always have legal authority" for the strategies they use, and their work "can be gray." The lawyer, Carl Rosen, has been defending a trust he drew up that resulted in a payout of $46 million to one of the five children of Steven Scott, a prominent Florida doctor who has served on the boards of two major universities, and his wife, Rebecca Scott. Their other four children received less. Rosen said the Scotts knew that...

