NJ Worker Says UFCW Health Fund Must Cover Wife's Surgery

By Emily Brill (June 15, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A union-represented employee of the Northeast grocery store chain Acme Markets sued the health care fund run by his United Food and Commercial Workers local in New Jersey federal court, saying an improper denial of coverage saddled his family with over half a million dollars in medical bills. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Robert Skorupski says the Local 464A United Food and Commercial Workers Welfare Service Benefit Fund's refusal to cover his wife Stacy's pancreatitis treatment has left the couple facing $581,381 in bills for her surgery, prescription drugs, doctors' visits and hospitalization costs. The fund notified the Skorupskis in June 2021...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS