Meta Accused Of Ignoring Scent Co.'s Infringement Reports

By Jasmin Jackson (June 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is facing a trademark suit in Missouri federal court for allegedly giving a fragrance company the cold shoulder when it reported infringing accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Aromatica Global Inc. said in a complaint filed Tuesday that Meta prematurely flouted its two copyright report forms voicing concerns that pages on the social media platforms illegally used the scent maker's brand name, which it registered for a trademark in September 2019. According to the wholesaler, Facebook terminated communications with Aromatica and "refused to further communicate or take any action despite multiple requests." "Facebook thus chose to continue providing its...

