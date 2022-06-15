Chubb Unit, Health Co. Settle Suit Over Canceled Trade Show

By Ben Zigterman (June 15, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit reached an agreement to drop its lawsuit seeking to avoid coverage of a health consulting company's settlement over a trade show canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Insurance Co. and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Inc. filed a joint stipulation Tuesday to dismiss the suit. Court documents indicate the parties reached a confidential settlement after a mediation in May. Federal sued HIMSS in November 2020 to avoid coverage of the underlying settlement between HIMSS and its exhibitors involving its 2020 conference cancellation because of the pandemic. After HIMSS canceled its March 2020 show in Orlando, Florida, the...

