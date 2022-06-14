Mo'Nique And Netflix End Oscar Winner's Pay Bias Suit

By Gina Kim (June 14, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique and Netflix Inc. on Tuesday agreed to permanently end her discrimination suit in California federal court accusing the streaming service of lowballing the comedian with an offer for a one-hour special that "perpetuated the pay gap suffered by Black women" and then retaliating when she pushed back. Monique Hicks, better known by her stage name Mo'Nique, and Netflix filed a four-page joint stipulation for voluntary dismissal on Tuesday, telling the court that both sides agreed to end the entire litigation with prejudice and with each party bearing its own costs, expenses and attorney fees. The filing didn't offer...

