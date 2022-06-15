GoDaddy Founders Sued In Del. Over $850M Tax Pact Buyout

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 15, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of GoDaddy Inc. has sued the domain registration company and 10 of its board members in Delaware's Chancery Court for paying company founders and private equity sponsors $850 million in July 2020 for the rights to what the company allegedly knew were potentially worthless tax assets. In a 107-page complaint made public late Tuesday, the pension fund stockholder alleges the board paid certain GoDaddy officers and pre-IPO owners for the rights to certain deferred tax assets, or DTAs, despite knowing they were "highly contingent and speculative" and worth "significantly less than what the company paid." The buyout payment "was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS