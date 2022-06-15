Feds Hit Nursing Home With FCA Suit Over 'Nonexistent' Care

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 15, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has sued a nursing home operator in Pennsylvania federal court, accusing it of fraudulently billing Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for often "nonexistent care," including one instance which allegedly resulted in a mental health patient dying by suicide. In a complaint filed Tuesday, the government alleged AHF Management and its related entities were responsible for violating the False Claims Act stemming from reimbursements for "grossly substandard" care provided at the Cheltenham, Wilmington Place and Samaritan nursing homes. "The defendants knowingly submitted, or caused the submission of, false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for nursing home care...

