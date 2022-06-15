Biden Loosens Terror Restrictions For Fleeing Afghans

By Alyssa Aquino (June 15, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has loosened terrorism-related entry restrictions for Afghan nationals who were forced to work for or pay the Taliban, saying their "inescapable proximity to war" should not prevent them from coming to the U.S. Wielding their discretionary authority, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday the creation of three exemptions to the terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds, or TRIGs, which block people who participated in or supported terrorist organizations from coming to the U.S. The carveouts will allow U.S. immigration officers to fully consider immigration applications from Afghan career civil servants and from...

