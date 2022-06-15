Energy Co.'s $15M Arbitration Win Against Kyrgyzstan OK'd

By Dorothy Atkins (June 15, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has granted default judgment against Kyrgyzstan, confirming a $15 million arbitration award plus $3 million in legal costs to the assignee of Canadian-based Stans Energy and its subsidiary, which alleged the Asian nation illegally took over their stakes in Kyrgyz uranium sector and mines. In a 16-page opinion on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson concluded that the nation of Kyrgyzstan is not immune under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act from the lawsuit seeking to enforce the August 2019 arbitration award and that the nation has been properly served, but still failed to appear in court....

