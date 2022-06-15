5th Circ. Revives $27M Oil Royalties Suit Over Bank's Mistake

By Dorothy Atkins (June 15, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday revived a landowners' lawsuit alleging that a bank executive's bad mistake extended an oil and gas lease in northwest Louisiana and cost them $27 million in royalties, finding that the trial court erred in concluding that the bank is shielded from liability under an exculpatory clause. In a 15-page published opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected Regions Bank's "squirrelly notion" that the error by bank executive John Moore — dubbed the "landman" in the opinion — was a "mistake in judgment" and therefore shielded the bank from liability under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS