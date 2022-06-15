Uber Says Supreme Court Battle Was 'Test Case' For Industry

By Martin Croucher (June 15, 2022, 3:24 PM BST) -- Uber said Wednesday that it was a "test case" for the gig economy sector in setting up a pension scheme for its self-employed workers, as it called on rival companies to take similar steps following a U.K. Supreme Court ruling last year. The rideshare and food delivery company said that the court ruling in February 2021 had wider implications for gig economy companies operating in the taxi and private hire sector. The company has been forced to set up a pension scheme as well as introduce holiday and sick pay, after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that its 80,000 drivers were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS