Top UK Court Reinforces Principle Of Finality In Nigeria Award

By Joanne Faulkner (June 15, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court set aside on Wednesday a construction company's arbitration enforcement order against Nigeria's federal airports pending a legal challenge in the country, reinforcing the limited room that judges have to reconsider their decisions under English law. Justices unanimously agreed that a High Court judge had underrated the legal principle of finality in litigation when she changed her mind about an enforcement order made in favor of builder AIC Ltd. in open court — but not yet sealed — after receiving a last-minute $24 million bank guarantee from Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria. Construction company AIC secured a $48...

