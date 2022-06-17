Former Allen & Overy Partner To Set Up Human Rights Firm

By Ashish Sareen (June 17, 2022, 6:27 PM BST) -- An international arbitration lawyer has left Allen & Overy to set up a boutique law firm that will focus on business and human rights law amid growing demand for specialist advice from corporates and financial institutions. Previously a co-head of Allen & Overy's global business and human rights practice, Suzanne Spears told Law360 on Thursday that the decision to open the new boutique firm has come at a time when international governments are adopting legislation requiring transparency and due diligence in the area of environmental, social and governance — known as ESG — including human rights. The as yet unnamed firm, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS