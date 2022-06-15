Zuora Says Ex-VP Can't Have Co.'s Secrets And His Fees Too

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 15, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A departing executive's final two weeks at Zuora Inc. became the focus of his advancement suit in the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday, with the cloud-subscription company arguing it had told him not to work and that he had used that time to steal confidential data, putting him on the hook for his own legal fees. Jagan Reddy Balasundaram, who worked as a senior vice president at Zuora Inc. from May 2017 until January 2020, sued Zuora in Chancery Court in April, saying the company was obligated to reimburse him hundreds of thousands of dollars for attorney fees and expenses to defend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS