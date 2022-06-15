Fed. Circ. Axes Bid To Expand Chinese Plywood Duties

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 15, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit denied an appeal from a coalition of U.S. plywood producers alleging that a Chinese plywood maker dodged duties Wednesday, ruling that the wood in question was legally sold before the levies were sought. A three-judge panel upheld decisions from the Court of International Trade and the U.S. Department of Commerce, ruling that wood products from Chinese manufacturer Shelter Forest International Inc., such as hardwood plywood and veneer panels, were sold in line with duty orders issued by Commerce since the products were on the market before the petition for duties was filed in December 2016. The finding comes after...

