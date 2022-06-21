Mitchell Sandler Taps OCC, Cannabis Banking Pro As Partner

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 21, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Financial services law firm Mitchell Sandler LLC has brought on a new partner whose 15 years of financial services experience includes creating a cannabis banking program at California bank Luther Burbank and working as a trial attorney for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Attorney Liana Prieto joined the Washington, D.C.-headquartered firm in early June, it announced. She will remain based in Los Angeles, where she's lived since 2014, when she took her previous job at Luther Burbank Corp., parent of Luther Burbank Savings. Speaking by phone with Law360 on Tuesday, Prieto said that joining the Mitchell Sandler partnership was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS