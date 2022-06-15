EU Court Tosses Qualcomm's €1B Dominance Fine

By Matthew Perlman (June 15, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A European court on Wednesday tossed a decision from the bloc's competition enforcer fining Qualcomm around €1 billion ($1 billion) for allegedly abusing its dominance through exclusivity payments to Apple. Pointing to procedural problems and issues with the agency's analysis, the General Court issued a judgment annulling the European Commission's 2018 decision fining Qualcomm Corp. €997 million over allegations that it abused its dominance in the market for chips used in cellular devices by paying Apple Inc. not to use rival chips between 2011 and 2016. The court based its ruling on a "number of procedural errors" the judgment said impeded...

