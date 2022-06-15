SEC's Tighter Rules For SPACs Panned At Conference

By Tom Zanki (June 15, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed rules to rein in special purpose acquisition companies drew withering criticism Wednesday from attorneys, who argued that regulators could undermine an alternate route for businesses to go public. The SEC's proposal purportedly seeks to bolster investor protections so that SPACs are governed similarly to traditional initial public offerings. One attorney at the SPAC Conference 2022 in the Westchester Country Club expressed concern that the SEC is going beyond bolstering investor protection by extending liability to more parties, causing market participants to rethink participating in SPACs. "This series of new proposals has paralyzed the market,"...

