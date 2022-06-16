McDermott Adds Litigators From MoFo, King & Spalding

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 16, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added two new litigators from Morrison Foerster and King & Spalding to its New York and Washington, D.C., offices, respectively. Joel Haims, a securities litigation partner from Morrison Foerster LLP in New York, and Jonathan Henry, a counsel at King & Spalding LLP in D.C., have joined McDermott as partners, the firm announced Tuesday. "Joel and Jon have achieved exceptional outcomes for their clients, and we look forward to their continued successes here at McDermott representing clients in the professional services, real estate and oil and gas industries," Steven Scholes, global head of McDermott's litigation...

