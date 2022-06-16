Perkins Coie Adds Greenberg Traurig IP Expert In San Diego

By James Mills (June 16, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has recruited as a partner an intellectual property attorney from Greenberg Traurig LLP, working in both its New York and San Diego offices. Masahiro "Masa" Noda has joined the Perkins Coie intellectual property practice in the trademark, copyright, internet and advertising practice group, the firm announced Wednesday. Bilingual in English and Japanese, he will also serve as chair of the firm's newly created Japan trademark & copyright practice. Noda manages trademark portfolios for both U.S. and international clients, and also counsels clients on global IP development, protection, licensing, advertising and marketing strategies. He also is experienced handling...

