Meta Says Texas AG's Biometric Privacy Suit 'Overblown'

By Katie Buehler (June 15, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has attacked as "vague" and full of "overblown rhetoric" Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit over the company's alleged collection of users' biometric information without consent, and asked a Texas state judge to either toss the suit or make the state replead it. In an answer filed Monday in Harrison County District Court, Meta argues Paxton's February lawsuit consists of "vague allegations" that failed to properly notify the company that it was being accused of violating the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and its Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Meta contends its facial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS