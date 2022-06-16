Partner's Estate Seeks $1M In Pay Suit Against NJ Firm

By Nick Muscavage (June 16, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The estate of a deceased partner of now-defunct Hack Piro PA has called on a New Jersey state court to award it about $1 million in a suit against the firm and two former partners over claims they breached a compensation agreement. The estate of Patrick M. Sages asked a state Superior Court judge on Tuesday to grant it summary judgment and award it $1 million because Sages' former partners, Thomas M. Madden and Robert G. Alencewicz, failed to pay a death benefit to the estate and failed to repurchase the deceased partner's shares, according to the estate. The estate's bid for summary...

