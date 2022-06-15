Justices' PAGA Ruling Could Chill Claims For Now, Attys Say

By Max Kutner (June 15, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Wednesday that claims brought under California's Private Attorneys General Act can go to arbitration might have a chilling effect until state legislators rewrite the law that enables workers to sue on behalf of the state for labor violations, attorneys said. The high court's holding that a former sales representative for Viking River Cruises should pursue her PAGA wage and hour claims out of court is a win for employers but leaves room for an eventual path forward for workers with arbitration agreements, attorneys said. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's Viking ruling, workers who have individual arbitration...

