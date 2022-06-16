Trading Firm Loses 2nd Circ. Appeal To Dodge $7.5M SEC Fine

By Katryna Perera (June 16, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed a lower court's order for day-trading firm Avalon FA Ltd. and two of its traders to each pay $7.5 million in civil penalties to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after they were previously found liable for defrauding investors. Defendants Avalon, Nathan Fayyer and Sergey Pustelnik had appealed U.S. District Judge Denise Cote's February 2021 order, which eliminated disgorgement costs and prejudgment interest, but increased the civil penalties against the defendants to avoid touching on the U.S. Supreme Court's separate but precedential decision in Liu et al. v. Securities and Exchange Commission. The defendants were told in March...

