NJ Pot Law Does Not Reopen Door To Diversion Programs

By Bill Wichert (June 15, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- New Jersey law bars criminal defendants from taking part in more than one diversionary program, even if their original stints involved marijuana cases that were later expunged under the state's cannabis legalization statute, a state appeals court has said. The appellate panel recently made that finding in ruling against four defendants in separate cases who sought to join the state's pretrial intervention program for more serious offenses after having had their respective possession of marijuana charges dismissed via a conditional discharge. Although the state's Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, or CREAMMA, expunged such marijuana cases, the law did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS