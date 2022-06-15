'Dam Has Broken' With New Orleans Biz's Virus Coverage Win

By Shawn Rice (June 15, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Policyholder attorneys felt vindicated Wednesday by a Louisiana appellate panel ruling that sided with a New Orleans restaurant in a COVID-19 coverage suit, with one saying it broke the dam for other appellate courts to agree the presence of the virus causes physical loss or damage to property. A 3-2 majority for the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal said an all-risks insurance policy issued to Cajun Conti LLC, the owner of the 500-seat restaurant Oceana Grill, is ambiguous in regard to lost business income coverage and the owner's interpretation of the policy language is reasonable. Customers wait for their takeout...

