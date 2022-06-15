Black & Decker Sues To Protect DeWalt's Tool Colors

By Greg Lamm (June 15, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Stanley Black & Decker Inc. filed a trademark infringement suit in Illinois federal court Wednesday to block a rival UK company from manufacturing and selling power tools with Stanley brand DeWalt's distinctive yellow and black color combination. The complaint accuses Yellow & Black Tools Ltd. of manufacturing and selling power tools and accessories under the JCB brand name with the nearly identical look of DeWalt's color scheme that confuses and misleads consumers into believing the JCB products are affiliated with DeWalt. Stanley also is suing Maryland–based JCB Inc., JCB Manufacturing Inc. and Oregon-based Virtual Supply Inc., accusing the companies of manufacturing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS