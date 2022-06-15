11th Circ. Rules Boat Engine Failure Not Covered By Policy

By Morgan Conley (June 15, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A boat owner isn't entitled to coverage for losses from a catastrophic engine failure under its "all risks" insurance policy because it failed to show that an external event caused the breakdown, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed Wednesday. In a unanimous, published opinion, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed a Florida federal court's order granting summary judgment in favor of Great Lakes Insurance SE. The panel agreed with the lower court that Wave Cruiser LLC's insurance policy covered engine damage only if it was the result of a collision, running aground, sucking up a foreign object or some other external factor. Because Wave Cruiser...

